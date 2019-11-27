Borno Social Investment Programme Organizes 3-day Google App Training Program for 5000 Volunteers in Borno

Borno Social Investment Programme (BOSUP) in collaboration with Google Africa (GA) has organized a 3 day Google Application Training workshop for 5000 targeted volunteers across the the state.

The training workshop which was kick started on Wednesday, 27 th November, 2019 with a target of 3000 volunteers to be trained during the workshop which is expected to end on Saturday, 30th November 2019 across the 3 zones of the state.

Maiduguri axis training workshop center will cover both Borno North and Borno Central with a target of 3000 volunteers to be trained while Biu and Askira/Uba Centers/Venues will serve the borno south zone and 2 axis with a target of 2000 volunteers to be trained.

The Borno Social Investments Programme, State Focal Person/Coordinator, Aisha Waziri Umar noted that the entire Programme is a collaborative process as other establishments are involved such as N-power, BOSG and N-SIP.

Represented by the Special Assistant to the Governror on Social Investment Programme, Malam Habu Tijani Kale, the coordinator said the Volunteers were encouraged and advised to commit themselves by dedicating their time and attention to learn the Google app program.

He pleaded with the volunteers to be coming out for the training on time and pay much attention to what they are being taught by the Google Africa Facilitators.

The Representative of the State Coordinator, Habu Kale further explained that the entire state was divided into three zones with 3000 volunteers from the LGCs of the Borno Central and Borno North LGCs while the remaining 2000 volunteers will come from the southern borno axis which comprises of 2 centers/venues, Biu center with a target of 1000 to be held on Friday, 29th November 2019 and Askira/Uba axis to be held in Askira center with a target of 1000.

He added that so far, the training workshop programme has been successful and i was conducted nterestingly as initially, except for little hitches here and there which are usual and umevitable.

According to him, Maiduguri center target was 3000 but the registered number now on the list has exceeded even 4000 with over 1000 volunteers above the target number and similarly, Biu and Askira Centers may hopefully shoot up too as majority of the volunteers were Youths, both males and females

Habu further noted that the essence of the training workshop programme was to abreast the volunteers with the basic principles and techniques in manipulating Google applications through the Internet as the world today has become a global village or digitalized.

"There is need for the Youths and middle aged to be knowledgeable in handling their personal mobile phones through the Google applications.

"And Google app has a lot of other domains or homepages or environment, facilities and accessories as well as associated terms in digital marketing.

"Other areas of interest include the email, WhatsApp, Twitter, instagram, chat, messenger and Facebook, YouTube among others", Kale said.

Some of the participants, Maryam Shehu of Gomari Ward of Jere LGC , a final year student of NCE Mathematics, said she enjoyed every bit of the programme and wish such could continue even beyond the three days to continually keep Youths busy and self reliant.

Maryam added that the workshop will definitely improve their knowledge and boost their technological know how.

One Malam Isa Maikano, a job seeker and diploma graduate in agricultural engineering said he was at the venue purposely to learn the Google app more and if possible internet to enable him set up a computer business center or cafe where people can come and browse.

He thanked the organizers and facilitators for a job well done and appealed to the BOSIP to organize more workshops on other technological development Programmes.