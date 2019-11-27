Six Students Receive Awards For Academic Excellence

Listen

To encourage academic seriousness, students who won the Chris Ikomi Memorial Essay Competition for the junior and secondary categories have been rewarded.

The competition was organized by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Chevron Nigeria Limited joint venture in partnership with the Delta State Ministry of Education.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of students drawn from various schools across the state on Wednesday at the conference Hall of the Felix Ibru Secretariat in Assba, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, said events that makes children gives attention to education should be given priority.

He advocated for more students to participate in the essay competition.

"I am more concerned about the output of our children to ensure that anywhere you make mention of education in Nigeria, Delta State should be among the first three".

He assured that the teachers that makes the wonders to happened are being adequately planned for to deliver efficiently, tasking the students to see beyond today.

He commended the companies for their corporate social responsibilities, "This is the kind of partnership we are looking towards".

On his part, the General Manager of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Esimaje Brikinn, disclosed that the competition had lasted for 18 years with tremendous improvement.

The GM represented by the Policy Government and Public Affairs, Tony Emegere, expressed joy that the reason for the competition had continued to grow in heaps and bounds.

He revealed that 4, 304 students participated from 1, 248 schools from the 25 local government areas.

"This is an improvement over the last competition. This year's theme advancing Nigeria through Technology, encourage our young scholars to exercise their fertile minds to develop new technology or leverage on existing technology to improve Nigeria.

"It is our desire that the theme would stimulate the youth to work towards a better Nigeria. The commitment of NNPC/Chevron joint venture is still as firm as it has always been towards improving the quality of education in Nigeria because education is important for the development of the country. We have demonstrated this commitment to quantitative education over the years through investment in educational infrastructure, sponsorship of manpower development programme and provision of scholarship. Our corporate belief is that education remains a veritable tool for personal and societal growth and sustainable development. We take delight in the fact that our contributions to education are helping to improve the ability of Nigeria to develop quality manpower in different fields".

In the senior category B, Miss Oseghale Eseosa Favour, a 15-year-old SS3 student, from Ughelli Mixed Secondary School came out first while Ohu Favour, SS3 student of Orient Academy Group of School, Agbor, Ika north east and Odibo Ehimen John SS3 student of Holy Martyrs of Uganda Minor Seminary Effurun, Uvwie, came out second and third respectively.

While in the junior category A, Miss Hadome Michelle, a 13-year-old JSS3 student of Saint Georges College, Obinomba, in Ukwuani, came out first while Okpure Excel Oboghenerona, a JSS2 student of Dayspring Christian International School, Opete, Udu and Olomukoro Nicolete, a JSS3 student of Royal Miral All Saint College Asaba, came second and third respectively.

The overall winner, Oseghale Eseosa Favour, appreciated God, the companies and the ministry for giving them the opportunity to showcase their academic prowess.