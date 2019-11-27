American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) Wishes All a Pleasant and Safe Thanksgiving Holiday:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its best wishes for a happy, safe and peaceful Thanksgiving holiday to all Americans celebrating the holiday this Thursday on November 28, 2019.

We celebrate despite serious challenges facing our nation and the rest of the world. Thanksgiving is an opportunity to appreciate what we have and share with our friends and family. The distinction of this holiday is that it has not been highly commercialized and remains about family and friends.

President John F. Kennedy said about Thanksgiving: "As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them." It is important to remember the values that this country stands for and work to make sure that they are a lived reality for everyone.

"Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy good time with friends and family," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "But we should not forget the less fortunate among us," added Mr. Hamad. "Giving back, whether by volunteering or by donating money, remains the highest appreciation and the best way to share our blessings," concluded Hamad.