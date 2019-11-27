Anambra State Library Marks 2019 Library Week

The Anambra State Library, also known as the Prof. Kenneth Dike State Central E-Library has joined her colleagues across the country in observing the 2019 Library Week.

The week-long event featured a plethora of activities, ranging from sensitization of the public on the importance of library, to visit various institutions and strategic places, among others.

Speaking while receiving the team in his office, the Chief Librarian of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Rev. Prof. Obiora Nwosu described library as a storehouse of knowledge, and maintained that libraries have great roles to play in the overall development of every society or nation.

He acknowledged and extolled Nigerian government's support to libraries across the country, likewise that of the Anambra State Government to the libraries across the state, which he noted, have all helped the libraries in discharging their roles effectively towards achieving a sustainable development in the country.

In his words, "Nigerian Government is doing well to a large extent. They have TETFUN where they have a vote for the library every year. And we at the library are equally doing our best as Librarians by bringing in new innovations that will enable the library perform optimally and effectively in the discharge of her responsibility. So I can say that library in Nigeria is doing well in promoting knowledge and information, which are the basic prerequisites for achieving a sustainable development in any society."

Disclosing the 2019 theme of the exercise as "Library Services For Sustainable Development In Nigeria" the facilitator of the rally in the state and Director of the Anambra State Library Services, Dr. Nkechi Udeze disclosed that the Library Week is a week set aside to annually sensitize the public on the importance of library.

She maintained that library as an institution goes a long way in helping people access information that will enable them to sustain, update and improve on whatever they have achieved, developed or learn, as, according to her, things change everyday, and those who are backward in information would always be overtaken by the change.

Responding to the question of whether libraries are living up to their responsibilities as information resource centre, the librarian Udeze said, "Libraries are really trying, but more needs to be done, so that information resources in the library will be current and up-to-date, and people will find the various kinds of information they source therein, both for personal and the societal development, because that is the primary essence of the library."

National Library Week is a day set aside to celebrate the transformative impact of libraries and librarians on research, learning and the community at large.

In observing this year's edition of the nationwide exercise, the Anambra State Library took her sensitization program and rally to various places in the state, including schools, markets, parks, streets, and public institutions, all with the aim of educating the populace on the on the inestimable importance of library.