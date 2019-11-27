Zulum Constitutes a 22-man Committee on Implementation of new National Minimum Wage

Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has approved the constitution of a high powered committee on the implementation of the National Minimum Wage and Consequential Salary Adjustment.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa in a statement yesterday disclosed this in Maiduguri.

He said that the government's side would be headed by Kaka Shehu, the Commissioner for Justice, while Inuwa Yusuf, the Chairman, Medical and health Workers Union of Nigeria would lead the labour side of the committee.

The SSG added that the Head of Service (HOS) would serve as Co-Chairman to be assisted by nine other members on the government side.

The statement listed the members of the committee to include the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, the state Auditor General, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Planning.

Other members include the Head of Biometric Unit; the Permanent Secretary, Public Service and Manpower Development, two former Head of Service (HOS) and Idris Jalo, a retired Permanent Secretary.

While the Permanent Secretary, Administration and General Services would serve as secretary of the committee.

Shuwa added that the labour side of the committee comprised of 10 members drawn from the leaderships of various organisations and unions in the state.

According to him, the committee is expected to submit its report within three weeks.