Ebonyi State Inaugurates Desk Officers On Climate Change

Ebonyi state government, yesterday inaugurated desk officers across the 13 local government areas of the state to assist in mitigating climate change.

Inaugurating the officers in Abakaliki, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on Climate Change, Dr. Obianuju Aloh said the officers will serve as a bridge between the state and local governments to ensure that the environment was safeguarded.

She said the dry season has stepped in and there was need to take adequate measures to ensure that all the negative things associated with it does not occur and urged the desk officers to immediately commence work.

She advised the people to avoid bush burning and keep their environment clean to prevent diseases and disasters.

Aloh urged the desk officers to sensitize their local governments on the need to plant tree and nuture it to blossom.

In her remarks, Executive Consultants to Governor Umahi, Mrs. Amaka Uwa described Climate Change as a menace that is caused by the environment

She said “if you look at the environment, you discovered that the sun is very sunny. Even at about 6’ O clock, it is still like afternoon because the heat is intense. The ozone layer has been depleted and because of it, we have intense heat.

“In those days when we give birth to a child, we usually go to plant the naval under a tree; we have a tree that signifies that this particular child has been born. So, in every house you have up to four trees depending on the number of kids they have but these days, we cut down every tree. We don’t even have any tree for shade and because of it it, you discover that the environment is very hot and that is why we are inaugurating this particular team for this climate change mitigation”.