Gov. Zulum Sacks His Head of Service

Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has relieved the State Head of Service (HOS), Malam Mohammed Hassan, of his appointment with immediate effect.

A statement issued Tuesday by Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG),said that the governor also approved the appointment of Barrister Simon Malgwi, as the new HOS,.

The statement added that the appointment was with immediate effect and read in parts: “Gov. Babagana Zulum has relieved Mohammed Hassan of his appointment as the HOS with immediate effect.

“He has accordingly approved the appointment of Barrister Simon Malgwi, as the new HOS,” he said. Shuwa added that until his appointment, Malgwi was the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education.