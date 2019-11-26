Zulum Gives 31st December 2019 Ultimatum To Maiduguri GSM MarketTraders To Relocate To New Site Or Risk Demolition

Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has given December 31st 2019 ultimatum to the members of the Maiduguri GSM market to relocate to their new site at Bulunkutu GSM Market or risk demolition of their shops.

This followed the fire incident that burnt down about 75 shops in the Maiduguri GSM Market located at the Central Business District of Maiduguri metropolis near the Motel/Post Office premises on 31st October 2019.

The governor gave the ultimatum to the members of the GSM village at the Government House, Maiduguri today Tuesday when they visited him said, " I give you from now to 31st December, 2019 to relocate from the burnt GSM market near the Post Office to the new market at Bulunkutu or risk demolition of your shops.

He also stated that," the state government wants to use the post office GSM market for the construction of a fly over in the heart of the Maiduguri city which is the Post Office area".

" Government has purchased tools worth N200 million to be distributed to your members. If you cooperate with the government, we will continue to support you. We are also going to liaise with Development Bank of Nigeria to secure non interest soft loans for your members, Zulum said.

He said: " We are going to allocate shops to all those who have shops among you in the new market. Because of what happened to you, you are not going to pay for the rent of the shops in the first year of the allocation.

"I urge you to be united and cooperate with government so that you will get more assistance from government.

"The move is to decongest post office area and also give you a befitting market with parking space and enough shops along with fire fighting equipment. Wherever you may be, your customers will definately fellow you", Zulum added

Earlier, the Borno state Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Hon. Yerina Kareto said ," they are here based on your invitation Your Excellency. We really aporecite your concern and fatherly assistance to the traders of the GSM market ".

Speaking on behalf of the members of the GSN village, the Chairman, GSM Market Maiduguri, Malam Nasiru Abdullahi thanked the governor for his assistance, saying that, " from the inception of the market, they have never had any support from any government except that of Governor Zulum"

" We are greatful for the procurement of working materials worth over N200 million for onward distribution to our members in addition to the training of some of our members on various skill acquisition training " Nasiru said.