Delta Government To Train Youths In Entrepreneurship, Seeks Collaboration With NUJ

Delta State government has revealed that youths from seven tertiary institutions would be trained in entrepreneurship across the state.

The State Commissioner for Youths Development, Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga said his ministry is intensifying efforts in that direction.

He stated this in Asaba when the executives of the Delta State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him an advocacy visit.

Mr Egwuyenga, who also restated commitment of his ministry to collaborating with other relevant ministries of science and technology, agriculture, oil and gas in training youths to become entrepreneurs and contribute positively to the development of the state, said youth development programme was encompassing and would be done in strata.

‘’It will need a lot of collaboration, synergy even from the government, private sector, family to be able to have a wholesome youth development process. The Governor himself has made a lot of efforts to ensure the successful implementation of YAGEP, STEP, and other youth programmes but there is still a lot to be done. We are looking at youth development in strata……one for the semi –literate and non literate youths who are predominantly resident in the rural areas. We have designed a programme for them called the rural youth skill acquisition programme which will be domiciled in the local government area as part of efforts to develop rural economy and engage the semi literate and the non literate youths in their immediate environment . There is also the need to capture the literate minded youths who we believe are the best people to be trained in entrepreneurship because of their level of educational exposure and environment. ’’, Egwuyenga stated.

He stated further, ‘’The Youth Development Ministry was charged with the responsibility to train youths in entrepreneurship from the seven tertiary institutions . We are already working on that because it has been captured in next year budget".

The Commissioner who said the ministry was also having a programme in value orientation to create a consciousness, mental rebirth in the youths, disclosed that the directive from the Federal Government on new youth policy that regards persons between the ages of 15 to 29 years as youths would be implemented to enable the state to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) in terms of youth development .

While commending the Delta State Governor for the upgrade of the directorate of youth affairs to a full fledged ministry of youth development, Mr Egwuyenga said the collaboration of the media, NUJ, Orientation Bureau, was key to successful implementation of youth programmes.

He commended the leadership of the Delta State Council of NUJ for ensuring proper reportage of state government activities and also some degree of meaningful criticism which according to him will help to bring about a better society.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Delta State Council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu gave an assurance that the union was ready to partner the ministry of youth development in its programmes designed for the wellbeing of the youths in the society.

Comrade Ikeogwu expressed concern over involvement of some youths in social vices including cultism, terrorism, ritual killings , armed robbery which he said posed a serious threat to the society and the youths .

He told the Commissioner that his office is very strategic particularly as it has to do with youths engagement, warning that any society that toys with its youths is doomed.

‘’For Delta State to grow to become a state to be reckoned with, the youths of today must be properly engaged, reoriented and well groomed to bring out the best in them’’, Ikeogwu asserted.

He called for the inclusion of the youth commissioner on the Delta State Committee/Task Force against human trafficking and irregular migration.

While advocating proper youth engagement that goes beyond just training and empowering them, the NUJ Chairman harped on the need for effective and sustainable mentoring of youths.

He used the occasion to intimate the Youth Development Commissioner about the forthcoming NUJ PRESS WEEK holding in Asaba.