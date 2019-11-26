Gunmen kill policeman, abduct Chinese expatriates in Osun 

Suspected kidnappers have abducted three Chinese expatriates in Osun state. One of them was shot and a policeman attached to them killed by the abductors.

They were attacked at the gold mining site at Itagunmodi on Monday.

The Nigerian Voice learnt that one of the Chinese men in his attempt to escape was shot by the attackers.

A senior security man said "Chinese expatriates were at the mining site carrying out some assignment. The kidnappers attacked and abducted three of them.

"One of them made attempt to run away and they fired him. He is receiving treatment at the OAU Teaching Hospital Complex in Ile-Ife and he is stable."