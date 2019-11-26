Photo Report:BVLGARIA, world leading luxury resort in Dubai introduced to Nigerians

Emirates Regional Manager West Africa, Afzal Parambil; One of the winners of the two-nights stay at Bvlgari Resort Dubai & CEO Yone Travels &Tours, Mrs H.O Ogunye; another winner, the Travels writer for Guardian Newspaper, Mr. Chuks Nwanne; and Director of Sales, Bvlgari Resorts Dubai, Saeed Shehata; at the exclusive VIP dinner hosting of CEOs of top Travel Agents in Nigeria organized by Emirates and Bvlgari recently in Lagos

Director of Sales, Bvlgari Resorts Dubai, Saeed Shehata; the winner of the Emirates Business Class flight ticket to Dubai/ the CEO, Dees Travels &Tours Ltd, Mr Daisi Olotu, Emirates Regional Manager West Africa, Afzal Parambil; at the exclusive VIP dinner hosting of CEOs of top Travel Agents in Nigeria organized by Emirates and Bvlgari recently in Lagos

Senior Sales Executive, Emirates Holidays, Gerard Joseph; Emirates Regional Manager West Africa, Afzal Parambil handshakes the Director of Sales, Bvlgari Resorts Dubai, Saeed Shehata, at the exclusive VIP dinner hosting of CEOs of top Travel Agents in Nigeria organized by Emirates and Bvlgari recently in Lagos