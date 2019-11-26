Borno First Lady Flags Off Maternal and New Born Child Health (MNCH) Week 2019

The First Lady of Borno State, Dr. Falmata Babagana Umara Zulum has finally flagged off the annual Maternal and New Born Child Health Week 2019 at the General Muhammed Shuwa Memorial Hospital Maiduguri yesterday.

The annual event which is usually organized to monitor the mother/child from 0-58 months in terms of nutrition, hygine and care while Nutrition monitoring of Vitamin A of 6-59 months old children is being carried out every 6 months.

It will be recalled that the provison of Sustainable Primary Health Care is a Major Goal of the State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum 10 -point Agenda which also covers the control of maternal mortality and infancy diseases and /nutrition control among others.

Present at the event include wives of top State Executives, Permanent Secretaries ,Commissioners, Representatives of the First Lady of the Fedral Republic of Nigeria,UN affiliate NGOs and Aisha Buhari Foundation among others.