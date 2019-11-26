1 dead, 5 injured, houses, Cars burnt in Ebonyi Communal crisis

The crisis that rocked Agubia Town in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state has claimed one life while five persons were injured and hospitalized with three houses and three cars burnt in the clashes.

The groups, it was gathered clashed over control of one of the biggest motor parks in the community.

The injured persons were first rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) but later transfered to an undisclosed hospital in Enugu.

It was also gathered that homes and vehicles belonging to some of the current leaders of the parks were vandalized and set ablaze by the opposing youths.

The Agubia Motor Park is the central park where all the vehicles leaving and entering the community stops.

A source in the community told our correspondent that the clash was a fall-out of a supremacy battle between two opposing political camps in the area over political dominance ahead of 2023 political year.

"The true situation is that politicians from the area are struggling for dominance ahead of 2023. Before now, boys loyal to a bigwig from the community have been in control of the park. But their tenure just expired and new leadership is expected soon.

" However, things were going on well all along until recently when some boys loyal to a rival chieftain of another party from the area suddenly resurfaced and started agitating for a change of baton", the source said.

Police Spokesman in the state, Loveth Odah confirmed the death.

She, however noted that six persons were arrested and charged to court over the clashes.

Meanwhile, the Member Representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Chinedu Ogah, called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone involved in the crisis.

"This is why I am interested in empowering the youths so that they will not indulge in such criminal acts".

Also, the Senator Representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial district, Obinna Ogba, called for calm and urged all youths and leaders from the area to stop taking any further action capable of chaos in the area.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abakaliki, Ogba called on security agents to restore peace in the area.

"As a senator representing Ebonyi central zone I encourage all stakeholders and security agents to quell this unnecessary and wanton destruction of lives and property in Agubia.

"I also use this opportunity to pledge my strong support for families that have lost their property and I will do my bit in offsetting hospital bills of the badly injured while encouraging the victims not to engage in reprisal attack".