Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Passes Vote Of Confidence On SUBEB Chairman

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), of Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has expressed implicit confidence on the Chairman of the Board in handling issues that enhance high productivity and raise the standard of basic education in the state.

The SUBEB NASU’s Chairman, Comrade Eterigho Benedict who led other members of the Union on a courtesy visit on the Chairman of the Board recently in Asaba, passed vote of confidence on the Hon. Sunny Ogwu-led Board for their excellent performance.

They described Ogwu’s strides in the Board as unprecedented as according to the Union, they no longer wait endlessly before their promotion letters are released.

The Union also hailed the Ogwu led Board for respecting seniority in appointments and for several other laudable initiatives including the creation of a staff data base and charged him not to relent in his efforts in improving on staff welfare.

While pledging the Union’s support and cooperation for the Board, they however, appealed to the Chairman of the Board to assist them prevail on the some Local Government Councils for failing to remit all NASU deductions from staff salaries back to the Union.

Other demands made by the Union includes inclusion of NASU as part time member of the Board in line with the law establishing the Board, creation of SUBEB Zonal Offices as practiced by the Post Primary Education Board, training and re-training of staff amongst others.

Responding, Chairman of the Board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu expressed delight for the cooperation the Union has extended to the Board and pleaded for continuous synergy between them.

While promising to look into their demands, the SUBEB boss noted that the Board has corrected all such errors and injustice where juniors were promoted ahead of their seniors and made to head those who were supposed to be ahead of them.

On the issue of some deceased staff of the Board whose families were made to refund money back to government before processing their benefits, the Union members were informed that any such salary received after the death of an officer was illegal and must be refunded back to government.

This point was explained by the Secretary of the Board, Sir Byron Unini who enjoined NASU to sensitize families of deceased staff who died in active service, not to exercise delay in informing the Board in writing in order for their salaries to be stopped and initiate the process for the payment of their benefits to their next of kin.