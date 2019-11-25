Irona Charges Medical Practitioners on Professionalism

…As NMA Honours Imo Deputy Governor

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona has charged Medical Practitioners in the State to always uphold the ethics of the Medical profession, even as the Imo State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association-NMA weekend honoured the Deputy Governor with a Meritorious Service Award.

The Deputy Governor gave the charge while speaking at the grand finale of the Association’s 2019 Physician’s Week celebration held in Owerri on Sunday.

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Dr. Walter Duru, the Deputy Governor also called on stakeholders to continue to support the administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha to move the state forward.

He further urged them to take steps to rid the medical profession of quacks.

Earlier in his speech, Imo State Chairman of NMA, Dr. Kyrian Duruewuru commended the Governor Emeka Ihedioha-led administration for his timely resolution of the industrial disagreement between resident Doctors in the state and the state Government, a challenge inherited from the last administration.

SSA, Media and Communications to the Deputy Governor, Dr. Walter Duru(L) receiving NMA Meritorious Service Award from NMA Chairman onbehalf of the Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona

He pledged the commitment of the Association to continue to live up to expectations in the discharge of their duties.

Duruewuru also used the occasion to pour encomiums on the Deputy Governor on the leadership role he played in resolving the industrial dispute between resident Doctors and the state government, describing him as a good friend of the Association.

Other beneficiaries of the NMA Meritorious and Distinguished Medical Practitioners Award are: former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission-INEC, Professor Maurice Iwu, Dr. Barthy Okorochukwu, Emeh Chukwuemeka, Dr. Josephat Nnebo and Chief Richards Abarakwe.

The 2019 Physicians’ Week, with the theme “Care of the Unknown Patient: an Overview”, had “curbing the increasing trend of suicide in Nigeria: the role of NMA” and “the Doctor as an Entrepreneur” as sub themes.

High points of the event were presentation of the NMA Meritorious and Distinguished Medical Practitioners Award, special cultural presentations, among others.

Walter Duru, Ph.D

SSA Media and Communications

Office of the Deputy Governor

November 25, 2019