Children Right Convention, CRC reduces children mortality rate by 60%

Following the adoption of Children Right Convention, the global under five mortality rate has fallen by 60% while the proportion of primary school aged children not in school decreased from 20% to 10%.

The new report issued by UNICEF to commomerate 30 years since the CRC was adopted which revealed this, stating that there is decline in children's marriage globally.

Highlighting the gains in key area of child right for many of the world's children, the report said that some children's lives have been transformed and those who are in child's survival rates have improved.

It stated that millions of children have been lifted out of poverty and more are now in school than ever more.

Other gains according to the report is on the guiding principles of the CRC which hinges on non discrimination, the best interest of the child and right to life among others have influenced numerous constitutions, laws, policies and practice globally.