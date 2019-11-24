Zulum Engages Services of 150 Cameroonian Vigilante Hunters, ProvidesThem With 4 Security Patrol Vehicles, Equipments in Damasak

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has finally engaged the services of 150 Cameroonian vigilante group hunters in an effort to flush out remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in some parts of the State.

However, the newly engaged Cameroonians who are also armed and equal to the task, are expected to work side by side with the Nigerian vigilante hunters who are currently assisting the military in the ongoing onsluaught against Boko Haram insurgents in some parts of northern Borno state.

The Cameroonians, who are mainly from the Kesh-Kesh vigilante group, were presented with four surveillance vehicles and other fighting equipments on Saturday at a brief ceremony in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Gvernment Area which is located in the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin region, severally attacked by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The Borno State Commissioner for Local Governments and Emirate Affairs, Alhaji Sugun Mai Meleh and the Borno State House of Assembly, BOSHA member representing Mobbar LGC State Constituency, Hon. Usman Moruma, led other members of the state government.

A sector Commander, CJTF, Mobbat LGC, Goni Habu based in Damsak town disclosed that vehicles and other items needed to mobilize the Cameroonian hunters who were already deployed for action, was released to them at a brief ceremony in Damsak Saturday.

It will be recalled that Governor Babagana Unara Zulum who have expressed his willingness to fight Boko Haram insurgency in the state to a logical end in his inauguration, May 29, 2019 speech, had in August 2019 ordered the recruitment of thousands of vigilante hunters by all the 27 LGCs Caretaker Committee Chairmen across the state.

He has supported the military and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, deradicalization and re-integration of repentant Boko Haram insurgents released by the military and rehabilitated by the NGOs, invested in education to fight the Boko Haram ideology and use of social protection and creation of jobs to combat economic inducements used by the Boko Haram insurgents as part of recruitment strategy in a multifaceted approach to fight Boko Haram insurgency.