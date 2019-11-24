42-year-old woman kills her 2-day-old grand daughter

A 42 -year-old woman, Temitope Akinola of Isote area, Shagamu, Ogun Stat has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly poisoning her 2-day-old grand daughter which resulted to the death of the innocent baby.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the mother of the baby went to the bathroom when the Grandma killed the baby.

The matter was reported at Shagamu division police headquarters after the the death of the baby.

Upon the information, the DPO shagamu division SP Okiki Agunbiade detailed his detectives to the scene where the grandmother was promptly arrested.

The Police Public Relations Office for Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

The PPRO said "During interrogation, the suspect admitted killing the baby because she didn't like her daughter getting married to the father of the deceased baby."

"She confessed further that when she discovered that her daughter was pregnant, she made an attempt to terminate the pregnancy but her pastor warned her not to do so and that was why she waited for her to deliver before carrying out her devilish intention".

The police spokesman explained further that the woman poisoned the baby with a deadly insecticide known as sniper.

The PPRO told The Nigerian Voice that the corpse of the little baby has been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Oyeyemi said the suspect has been transferred to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.