November 24:             Have a Pure Heart

“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God” (Matthew 5:8). “Pure in heart” in Matthew 5:8 means to be “clean, blameless, unstained from guilt.” It literally means to have a good heart, a heart ready to think good things and be motivated to think, speak and do good things that will glorify God.

Interestingly, the word can refer specifically to that which is purified by fire or by pruning. John the Baptist told people that Jesus would baptize with the Holy Spirit and fire (Matthew 3:11). Malachi speaks of the Messiah as being like a “refiner’s fire” (Malachi 3:2). Jesus refers to us, believers, as being the branches and to Himself as being the true vine (John 15:1-17). For a vine to produce fruits, it must be pruned. Those who are truly “pure,” then, are those who have been declared innocent because of the work of Jesus and who are being sanctified by His refining fire and His pruning.

The “heart” in Matthew 5:8 can be applied to the physical heart. But it also refers to the spiritual center of life. It is where thoughts, desires, sense of purpose, will, understanding, and character reside. The Bible refers to the heart of man, being man’s soul and spirit. To be pure in heart therefore, means to be blameless in who we actually are. Luke 6:45 (KJV), “A good man out of the good treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is good; and an evil man out of the evil treasure of his heart bringeth forth that which is evil: for of the abundance of the heart his mouth speaketh.”

Being pure in heart involves having a singleness of heart toward God. A pure heart has no hypocrisy, no guile, no hidden motives. The pure heart is marked by transparency and an uncompromising desire to please God in all things. A pure heart is one lead by God’s precepts and His commandments. “See how I love your precepts; preserve my life, Lord, in accordance with your love.” Psalm 119:159 (NIV). Purity of heart is more than an external purity of behavior; it is an internal purity of soul.

The only way we can be truly pure in heart is to give our lives to Jesus and ask Him to do the cleansing work. Psalm 51:10 says, “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” God is the one who makes our hearts pure – by the sacrifice of His Son and through His sanctifying work in our lives (see also 1 John 3:1-3).

Note: A pure heart makes us to be like God; He created us in His image so we’d be like Him. Here He has reminded us; to be like Him we must be pure in heart. What does purity of heart mean to you? Do you have a pure heart?

Let’s pray: Eternal God, merciful Father, may the holy and precious blood of Your Son, Jesus, cleanse me and make me pure. I pray Lord, that You create in me a pure heart and also renew an upright spirit in me, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Ezekiel 22-23; 1 Peter 1

An Impure Heart is Blind and Cannot See God.