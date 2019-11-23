Oyetola assures Fulani men of support as thunder kills 19 cows in Osun

Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola today assured Fulani men whose cows were killed by thunder/lightning at Iba community of the support of the state government.

The Fulani men at Apala farm in Iba community, Ifelodun Area Office, Osun State suffered a setback on Saturday as thunder killed nineteen of their cows.

The Leader of the Fulani community in Iba, Mr Jimoh Bala said the incident was a natural occurrence.

The governor sent a delegation to the community to console the owners of the cows.

The governor said "I want to assure the Fulani men of my support and indeed government's support at a time like this."

The Eburu of Iba, Oba Adekunle Okunoye, told The Nigerian Voice that the people of Iba have lived harmoniously with Fulani men for many years and sympathised with them over the death of their cows.