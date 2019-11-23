PCN sensitizes patent medicine vendors in Osun on best practices

The licensed Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVs) in Osun State have been sensitised by Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) on best practices in doing their business.

PCN organised an orientation course for the medicine vendors in the state as part of regular sensitization to ensure that they do the right thing and guide them against sharp practices.

Addressing the medicine vendors drawn from all parts of the state, the Registrar of PCN, Pharmacist Elijah Mohammed who was represented by the Osun State Officer, Pharmacist Kingsley Ehiosimwiogbe said the council has set necessary machineries in motion to ensure that provisions of the guideline regulating activities of PPMVs are enforced strictly.

During the orientation course, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Rafiu Usamotu said the training would assist in reducing the incidences of drug misuse and mishandling, thereby protecting the health of the citizenry once the PPMVs stay within their limit.

Speaking further, Mohammed said PCN will ensure that only the licensed shops are allowed to sell simple household medicine across the country and vowed that those unlicensed would be closed down and that operators of such shops would be prosecuted.

He said the PPMVs were allowed to sell medicines because of shortage of Pharmacists in the country. He warned PPMVs not to go beyond their boundary by selling drugs that they are not allowed to sell.

He said PCN recognises PPMVs as important stakeholders in the healthcare delivery system at primary level because both public and private facilities including pharmacies are inadequate to meet the need of Nigerians.

Mohammed said "PPMVs have played key role in meeting the health needs of the people in terms of accessing simple household remedies especially in the rural and inaccessible areas where there are no health facilities and pharmacies"