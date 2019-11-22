Delta APC Knocks State Government Over Poor Road Infrastructure

Delta state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has rubbished the "Road Master", nike named the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, alleging that roads and bridges constructed under his Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP)-led government don't stand the test of time.

In a press release Friday signed by the party's state Publicity Secretary, Barr. Sylvester Ogheneluemu Omonina, and made available to our correspodent in Asaba, the party purported that the Okowa-led government has rather trodden the peoples' interest.

"We weep for Delta State! Do we have human beings with humane blood running in their veins in the Government of Delta State? In the good old days, the interest of the people was the supreme law in the seat and corridor of power, hence, projects executed by the then State Military Administrators and elected Governors passed the test of time. Unfortunately, the reverse is the case under the PDP led government of Delta State".

Barr. Ogheneluemu, alleged further that roads and bridges constructed and commissioned by the state governor gives way after three months, describing them as "half-baked.

The statement nike-named Okowa, as road master of "Shabby and low quality road", noting that the "government is wicked", haven lived below expectations of Deltans.

Hear him: "The All Progressives Congress (APC), Delta State Chapter condemns in totality the celebration of these half-baked roads and bridges, which are already collapsing in less than three months of their construction. Is someone referred to as road master in this State? Road master of shabby, low quality roads? This is laughable but very worrisome. How could a government be so wicked to the very people he promised prosperity and good governance?

While mocking the PDP government in the state where there is huge resources, he said some of the roads constructed over 40 years ago are still motorable compared to what is now on ground that could be brought down with the weight of a fox.

"Interestingly, some of the roads and bridges constructed by late Chief Samuel Ogbemudia and late Prof. Ambrose Ali led governments in the 1970s and 1980s in Warri (Warri/Sapele road, Warri) and some other parts of Delta State are still very durable. They have stood the test of time for decades now.

"On the contrary, the few roads being reluctantly constructed by the present Delta State government are nothing to write home about! For instance, portions of Asaba/Ozoro Road, and Ozoro/Oleh/Owhe roundabout/Ughelli Road, Effurun/Eku Road amongst others, are death traps, full of potholes, resulting from badly done jobs by the Contractors and economic vampires in PDP led government of Delta State. Some of these roads which are falling apart were constructed very recently, and some sections are still under construction, meanwhile they are falling already", he alleged.

He alleged that some of the companies awarded the roads contracts are owned by PDP demagogues/top-notch whose interest is lining their pockets with hard earned money accruing to Delta State, at the expense of the good of Deltans, "In some cases, the jobs awarded are sold by those in PDP led government of Delta State to third party(ies), after collecting huge sums of monies. Due to the gross shortfall of what is left of the contract sum, the third party(ies) in most cases are left with no choice than to execute shoddy jobs, commensurate with the monies they received.

"It is also disheartening that after the award of these contracts, kickbacks and "kickfronts" to those in government, make the Contractors to be left with little or nothing to carry out jobs awarded to them. How can a State grow under such insincere system".

APC challenged the "road master" governor to show Deltans any road within state, constructed more than six months ago that does not have potholes and/ or are no shoddily done.

"Moreover, majority of the bridges constructed cannot carry the weight of a heavy duty vehicle because of the low quality materials used in constructing them. What a shame!

"Presently, Deltans are groaning because of bad roads, while unbridled economic devourers are smiling to the banks. A good government should be worried about this. But, how can they worry when their bank accounts are swelling by the day.

"Delta State has the highest monthly Federal Government's allocation in Nigeria, besides other sources of revenues. So, we do not see why the State should be patronising amateur or incompetent local Contractors instead of using Julius Berger Plc or other good construction companies".

He stressed that Deltans deserve good and quality roads, not half-baked roads, "governance is not about acquisition of material wealth but what those at the helm of affairs in Delta state would be remembered for".