Umahi emerges winner of the 2019 Best performing Governor's Award.

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Nweze Umahi has won the award of the best performing governor of the year 2019 by Business Day Media.

The award which was conferred on Governor Umahi by Business Day Media was Presented by the former Head of State, Federal Republic of Nigeria Gen. Dr. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR.

The Business Day Newspaper had nominated four best performing Governors from all the 36 States Governors and they were put forward for the public to criticize and make their final decision on whom the cap fits.

It was gathered that what gave Governor Umahi' an edge over his contemporaries was his projects, policies and programs which cut across every sector of the state economy.

The projects were said to have been scattered all over the state from urban and rural infrastructural development to healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture. Ebonyi State now wears a new look.

It could be recalled that Governor Umahi had also won the best performing governor of the year 2018 by Leadership Newspaper, Governor of the year 2018 on Infrastructure by Authority Newspaper, Governor of the year on Agriculture by New Telegraph Newspaper etc.

In his reaction, Governor Umahi expressed happiness over the award, and that the award would serve as a charge that will spur him to greater tasks of developing Ebonyi State.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe took time to explain his matchless commitments to the onerous task of developing Ebonyi State.

He called on attendees to invest in Ebonyi saying things that engender business growth have been put in place by Governor Umahi.