Zulum Commissions 20 Units of Bungalow Flats For Senior Staff,Constructed and Donated To UNIMAID...

Announces Construction of Additional 50Units of Houses For Junior Staff

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has on Thursday commissioned the 20 units of semi-detached bungalows flats , designed and constructed by the state government as intervention project that will increase access to staff housing at the University of Maiduguri.

The governor also commissioned ‎solar-powered water system and electricity installations at the 20 units housing estate that will tserve the houses.

Zulum who is a former senior lecturer with the University, had few months ago gave directive for the construction of the spacious two-bedroom houses pr3 isely in August, 2019 which today, the governor's commissioning served as formal handing over of the houses to the university's authorities

Governor Zulum further announced that the 2020 fiscal year, budget will incorporate the construction of additional 50 units of single bedroom houses that will serve the junior staff of the University.

"We are doing so much for University of Maiduguri not because I was a lecturer here but because UNIMAID has been the number one source of human resource in Borno State and this is why products of the university are present in virtually every home in the state.

" We have obligations to support the University because we are the beneficiaries as a state. The University on its part is also helping us in many ways including the critical support we are getting in helping to stabilize our state University that has just taken off.

"Most people working at the Borno State University are products of UNIMAID. We will continue to do whatever we can to support this University that has done so much for Borno, the northeast and Nigeria" Zulum said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, Professor ‎Aliyu Shugaba paid glowing tribute to the Governor for his extreme passion for the university.

He also recalled how the governor stood by the university in the wake of insurgent attempt near the university and how the governor personally supervised the express delivery of the 20 houses that he promised about three months ago.