Idoma Carnival

As daily advancements in technology gradually merge the peoples of the world into one global community, unifying cultures to form an eclectic whole even as some others are driven into extinction, the Idoma International Carnival stands out as a true celebration of the uniqueness of Africa. In its 7th edition, Idoma International Carnival popularly known as the biggest street party in North Central, is set to hold in Otukpo, Benue State, Nigeria, from December 22 to 26, 2019; featuring popular artistes in the Nigeria music and comedy industry.

Founded by Prince Edwin Ochai, the carnival is a non-profit endeavour inspired by a common desire amongst organizers and volunteers to globally project the Idoma cultural heritage, as well as showcase investment opportunities inherent in Benue State.

Speaking at the organization's last quarterly meeting, the President—Prince Edwin Ochai—announced the successful conclusion of core arrangements for the carnival; adding that the organization is however open to more partnerships.

This year, the carnival is titled "Agbenu Kacholalo" meaning "the wealth of our people". This theme will be the common undercurrent of all carnival activities, especially reflected in the lavish creative band designs. Below, is the schedule of activities:

PRE-SHOW

• Idoma Unity Cup (football tournament finale: 18th December, 2019)

• Idoma Culture and History Tour

• Culture and Media ConfeConfe

DAY 1 (22nd December, 2019)

• Jean Carnival.

•Opening Ceremony/Idoma Achievement Award

DAY 2 (23rd December, 2019)

• Cultural Day/Ogbureke Traditional Wrestling

• Comedy Night/Rap Battle

DAY 3 (24th December, 2019)

• Carnival/Parade of the Bands

• All Stars Party

DAY 4 (25th December, 2019)

• Courtesy Visit

• Face of Idoma International (beauty pageant)

DAY 5 (26th December, 2019)

• Idoma Children Party

Like other years, the carnival will witness visitors from far and near; Idoma natives at home and abroad would converge in the carnival village, St. Mary's Primary School, Otukpo, for a grand five-day celebration of Idoma/Nigerian culture, amidst exciting performances. The carnival organization will be pleased to receive all participants, and assures the public of 100% security as the organization is working closely with relevant agencies.

See you in Otukpo!

Team Idoma International Carnival

For participation, sponsorship, advertising opportunities and other inquiries, please send a mail to [email protected]

Or call: +234 803 328 8608

Instagram/Facebook: Idoma_ccarnival