Head Teacher, Assistant, Others Summoned Over Absenteeism

Determined to entrench discipline in the civil service which would serve as deterrent to would-be defaulters, the head-teacher, the assistant and some colleagues in Uduere primary school, Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli north local government area of Delta state have been summoned to answer questions bothering on absenteeism from duty.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Sunny Ogwu, handed down the summon order on the Head Teacher and all the Teachers of Uduere Primary School, to Asaba to face possible disciplinary action for dereliction of duties.

Mr. Ogwu who led other members of the Board including the member representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the Board, Mrs. Philomena Ededey and other members including Chief Mrs. Lina Osuya and Mr. Paul Kurugbe on a surprise monitoring inspection exercise to the School, expressed dismay over the high level of absenteeism by teachers as only two teachers were met on duty.

Irked by the development, the SUBEB boss who was visibly disappointed by the nonchalant attitude of the teachers including the Head teacher and her assistant for not being in their duty posts, directed all the absentee teachers to report to the headquarters office of the Board for possible sanction.

Similarly, in a visit to Otovwodo Primary School and Agbarha Primary School all in Ughelli North Local Government Council, expressed shock at the level of vandalism of classrooms at Otovwodo Primary School, and called on the Community and other stakeholders in the area to rise up to the situation to help protect Education infrastructures.

Ogwu, however, promised to handle the challenge with the School based Management Committee to put appropriate measures in place in ensuring that school properties are well secured and safe guarded.

While directing the Headmaster of Otovwodo Primary School to issue query to any teacher found wanting for any act of indiscipline, the SUBEB Chairman frowned at merging of students from different grades in one class, saying that such practice is unethical and not healthy for effective learning.

He reprimanded teachers whose lesson notes were not up-to-date and charged school heads to ensure that teachers under them prepare and update their lesson notes.

Meanwhile, the Member representing Delta Central in the Board, Mrs. Philomena Ededey has maintained that the Free Primary Education Policy of the Delta State Government was fully on course and warned against illegal collection of fees from parents and guardians.

Mrs. Philomena Ededey was speaking on Quest 93.1FM phone in programme on Tuesday and monitored by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Mrs. Sharon Ivovi where she gave out the phone number to call (08037107574) to report any school where illegal fees are being collected within the Delta Central Senatorial District she represents at the Board for appropriate sanction.