Gov Zulum Inspects Projects, Commissions Water Facility In Fori

Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State earlier today inspected some projects in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area.

The governor's first call was the recently completed 2nd aquifer (150mm diameter) motorized borehole at Fori town in Jere Local Government Area where the 286 meters deep motorized solar powered borehole, with the capacity to produce 4.5 litres of water per second was commissioned was handed over to the community by the Governor.

Other places visited by the Governor include the Dangote Academy hitherto known as the 202 mega primary school, 20 housing units built by the State Government at the University of Maiduguri and the Maiduguri-Bama highway project that is about to commence soon.

Further among other projects visited by the governor is the construction of additional staff quarters at the Borno State University.

While at the Borno State University, Governor Zulum assured the students that the Borno State Government would soon settle their scholarship allowances in fulfillment of his earlier pledge.

The governor also in an effort to ease the difficulty of transportation faced by the students, directed for the provision of buses that would convey students from town to the University campus at Njimtilo outskirts of Maiduguri city along Kano road .