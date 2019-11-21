Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area 1 Command Intercepts N2.5m Fake Currency

Men of Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area 1 Command had intercepted fake currency notes worth N2.5 million at Ihunbo security checkpoint along with Idiroko border town in Ogun State.

According to the Command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, the fake currency was found in possession of one Samson Odebija, who on interrogation said he was given the money by one Alfa to transport it from Idiroko to Owode-Yewa with a promise of N5,000.

Also, the command was said to have intercepted 40 drums of industrial alcohol known as ethanol.

The item, Maiwada said, was strictly stamped by NAFDAC for industrial use, stressing that investigation revealed that some unscrupulous elements engaged in the distribution of the product to Idiroko community, who ignorantly dilute it with water and take it as alcoholic drink.

The Ogun Customs Command also reportedly discovered a smuggling hideout at Iko-Gate along Idiroko road, leading to the seizure of 160 jerry cans (25 litres each) of premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

“They further nefariously constructed a pipe with an outlet sited in a cassava farm. The fuel is then siphoned into a tank and then into jerry cans with an intention to export the said items in batches outside the country,” he said.