Woman throws her day old baby into pit toilet

The men of Ogun State State Police Command have apprehended a 30-year-old woman, Risikat Olabintan for throwing her day old baby into a pit toilet.

Her arrest followed a distress call received by members of Ibukun Oluwapo Community Ishaga Surulere area in Owode-Yewa that some children while playing at the backyard of their compound heard the crying of a baby from the toilet and raised alarm.

On receiving the information, the DPO Owode-Yewa, SP Olabisi Elebute quickly led team of policemen to the scene where the baby was rescued with the assistance of members of the community.

Investigation later revealed that it was the said Risikat Olabintan who gave birth secretly to the baby and threw him into the toilet as early as 5am.

Risikat Olabintan

The woman was apprehended by policemen and during interrogation, she made a confessional statement that she actually gave birth to the baby which is the sixth of her children and that she has no means of feeding them all since her husband has abandoned her.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that both the baby and the mother were in hospital for medical attention and that the baby is responding to treatment.

The Commissioner of Police, Cp Imohimi Edgal directed that the case be transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation.