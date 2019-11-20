CSOs, CBOs, Others Collaborate To End Malaria Scourge In Delta

A national network of Civil Society organizations (CSOs) known as Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunization and Nutrition (ACOMIN), working on the prevention, treatment and mitigation of the impact of Malaria has tasked Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Community Based Organizations (CBOs), to show more passion in eradicating the scourge of . malaria from the society.

Speaking during an advocacy focused media meeting tagged: "Delta State Media Brief on Global Fund (GF), Malaria Accountability and Advocacy Project in Asaba, the state chairman, Pastor Greg Osifo, disclosed that the body is currently on five pilot local government areas to fight malaria.

He listed the councils to include Udu, Warri south, Oshimili north, Okpe and Isoko south council areas of Delta state.

According to him, in the course of their advocacy, Primary Health Care facilities that is equipped but not put to use, are brought to the knowledge of the authorities.

He charged NGOs, CSOs and CBOs to take to their base of operations advocacy on malaria eradication, calling on them to do more advocacy on increased funding.

He added that the meeting was to introduce the Global Fund objectives in the state to the media and communities at large, develop working relationships and linkages with media organizations and personalities, introduce the accountability and advocacy component of the project to the media and communities and advocate to states and local government areas for increased funding to malaria.

Mrs. Dike Oti, from the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, tasked CSOs and others on passion driven advocacy as it is the only sure way of eradicating malaria.

She also stated that the agency supervises primary healthcare services even as it has lunched its messile programme.

In his presentation on the project's update and achievements, the State Programme Officer (SPO), Mr. Itua Osasunmhen, disclosed that ACOMIN has been engaged by Catholic Relief Services (CRS), under the ongoing Global Fund malaria grant, to implement the civil Society component, focused on accountability and advocacy.

He said the project is being implemented in Kaduna, Kano, Kastina, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, Taraba, Gombe, Yobe, Adamawa, Ogun, Osun and Delta states.

He recounted that one of the achievements recorded since the project started was the reopening of Adagbrasa Primary Health Care center in Okpe council area that was under lock and key during the first visit of the community accountability team.

Osasunmhen stated that through series of of advocacy and courtesy visits to relevant stakeholders, the necessary steps were taken to reopen the facility to community members and the deployment of four staff.

He however identified inadequate funding and insufficient staff in the state health facilities as setbacks for malaria intervention just as he suggested increased budgetary allocation for malaria intervention by state and local governments and the urgent need for employment and deployment of staff across PHCs in the state.

Various speakers called on the media to join hands and partner with health related organizations to spread the message to hinterlands in the state.