Police Divisional Police Office (DPO) Kidnapped In Mubi, Adamawa State

The Police Command in Adamawa on Wednesday confirmed the abduction of Mr Ahijo Mujeli, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Mubi North.

The spokesman for the command, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, who confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said the DPO was abducted by gunmen on Tuesday night, along Mubi-Maraba road.

“He was driving in his personal car around 6.30 p.m., along Mubi-Maraba road near the toll-gate when he was abducted.

“There were gunshots around the area. When our men arrived, they met an empty car identified as his,” he said.

Yahaya added that the anti-kidnapping unit and Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector General of Police (I-G) had swung into action, trailing the suspected kidnappers.

“We are hoping for a positive result and I want to use this opportunity to advise members of the public with relevant security information on criminals to avail the command same for necessary action,” Yahaya said.