Zulum Approves Sales Of Houses On Owner Occupier Basis To Tenants In Public Estates

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the sale of public estates to owner occupiers Wednesday while inaugurating a high powered committee for the construction of 500 housing units in Maiduguri.

The governor explained also that his administration is determined to ensure comfortable and affordable houses to the citizenry. According to the Governor, the beneficiaries of this initiative are tenants from 202, 303, 505, 777 and 1000 housing estates.

He further disclosed that his administration has concluded arrangements with Family Homes Nigeria Ltd. For the take-off of 1,700 urban housing and 3,200 rural housing in the state. This he explains would be executed on public-private partnerships basis.

In the same vain, Governor Zulum commended the efforts of his predecessor Senator Kashim Shettima for his commitments towards the provision of affordable houses to the people.

''My predecessor has amply demonstrated progress towards the provision of affordable housing by successfully implementing housing policies and programmes targeted at low/middle level income households in urban/rural centres and reconstruction of ravaged communities'' Zulum Said.

He also said that his administration will ensure sustainable urban development through legislation that would encompass policy coordination, removing inappropriate building regulations, encouraging innovation, maintenance and upgrades of the existing housing properties and informal settlements among others.

The high-powered committee would be Chaired by His Excellency the Deputy Governor of Borno State Alh. Umar Usman Kadafur.