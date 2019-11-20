Heritage Bank celebrates International Men’s Day

Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria's Most Innovative Banking Service Provider celebrated International Men’s Day 2019 themed: “Making a difference for Men and Boys”, with event held at every Experience Centres- ECs (branches) of the bank across the country.

The financial institution leveraged on this theme and coined a personal theme, which is “Break the Ice; Inspire another Man”.

To help chart a path that will champion gender parity in grand style, the male staff had engaging activities which include a men’s bonding/mentorship session with various appealing subject of discussions in the ECs, where the senior colleagues initiated the talks alongside other male staff contributed freely to break into the parity ice; pry into how to excel in their homes, career, mental health, politics, family, education, sports and other endeavours of life. Also, as part of the activities are a themed dressing for the men (Club Jerseys or Polo Shirts on Jeans or Beige Chinos) and a celebration of the men by their female colleagues.

L-R: Heritage Bank staff- Olugbenga Awe, Divisional Head, Agric Finance & Export; Fela Ibidapo, Divisional Head, Corporate Communications; Jude Monye, Executive Director; Akeem Durotoye, Group Head, Domestic & EBanking Services; Victor Amakwe, Group Head, Private Wealth Mgt and Chukwuma Ivaonye, Head, Head Office & Experience Centre Compliance, during Heritage Bank’s celebration of International Men’s Day, themed: “Making a difference for Men and Boys”, at its head quarter, Lagos.

Commemorating the International Men’s Day celebrated annually in various countries around the world, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo emphasized that its serves as an opportunity to highlight the issues affecting the male gender and to also appreciate the men around us.

“At the core of our services, we recognise the need for gender equality. As we know that International Women's Day is observed on 8 March globally. In the same way, there is a day for Men’s on 19th Novembers, which is also observed worldwide. This day highlight the positive difference that men bring to the world, communities and to their families. It also raises awareness about men's well-being and issues that men face on a global scale,” he explained.

Addressing the Management and staff of the institution, Sekibo who recognised the immense contributions of the male counterparts, noted, “we are proud to affirm that having you men in different capacities working to imbed a difference in this organization have proved you worthy to be celebrated.

“Strong yet supportive, tough yet so kind…You sacrifice all your life for the family to bring a smile on their faces…You toil in the office just to support your colleagues and the organization.”

He, however, assured the staff, “we also understand that having a family and a career can be a balancing act and strive to support all our staff to ensure that each person is able to reach their full career potential while maintaining a good work-life balance. Maintaining a fulfilled workforce is important to us, whilst we conversely ensure that all our clients have the best possible experience.

“So, here’s a special thank you to all our male brilliant staff who are helping to create a more gender-inclusive world.”

Heritage bank did not fail to celebrate its loyal male customers with the bank helmsman, Sekibo via deploying special messages acknowledged their positive contributions to society, community, family, marriage, childcare and to the environment.