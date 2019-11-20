Niger Delta Youth Council Coalition ( NDYC) Condemns Call For Jonathan's Sanction

A political pressure group, the Niger Delta Youth Coalition, (NDYC) has condemned the call by some PDP stalwarts for sanction against the former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan for playing host to the newly elected Governor of Bayelsa, Hon Lyon who is of APC.

National Coordinator of NDYC, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, who reacted to the suspension idea in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said what the former President did does not amount to anti party activity because by the position of Jonathan, he is a father to Bayelsa State.

" We in NDYC think that the former President should be applauded for openly embracing the new Governor irrespective of the political party he belonged to.

" As a former Governor of the state and President of the country, we expect Jonathan to restrict himself to advisory and fatherly roles not only in Bayelsa but in Nigeria at large.

" Those calling for his suspension based on anti party activity are myopic and should grow up. Such myopic views are the things dragging us backward politically ".

Ogba rather commended President Jonathan saying he was setting the right precedence for Nigerian politicians to follow, stressing that politics should be played with the spirit of sportsmanship.

According to the group leader, Nigerian politicians should emulate Jonathan's open way and large heart in politics and shun the 'winner takes it all' syndrome .

" Are those calling for the suspension of Jonathan suggesting that he should have chased the new governor and his team away from his house as former President and Governor in the name of PDP?, he queried.

He noted that Seriake Dickson as Governor did not take full advantage of the presence and advice of Jonathan and should naturally be allowed to face the consequences of his actions and inactions.

He said what happened in Bayelsa in the last week election is healthy for the nation's politics and a big lesson for other sitting Governors who are behaving as if they have conquered their States and can take the people for granted.

" We wish to congratulate the All Progressive Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari , the newly elected Governor Lyon of Bayelsa State and the Minister of State for Petroleum, His Excellency Timipre Silver for the landslide victory they recorded in the election.