Dr. Awosika Becomes The New Chairman Of Access Bank

The Board of Directors of Access Bank Plc Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika as its new chairman, saying its current chair, Mosun Belo-Olusoga, will retire in January 2020.

Belo-Olusoga’s retirement followed the completion of her tenure as allowed by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s code of corporate governance for Banks and discount houses, the bank said in a statement to the Stock Exchange.

Access Bank said Awosika’s appointment is effective on January 8, 2020.