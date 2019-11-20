TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Business & Finance

Dr. Awosika Becomes The New Chairman Of Access Bank

By The Nigeria Voice

The Board of Directors of Access Bank Plc Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika as its new chairman, saying its current chair, Mosun Belo-Olusoga, will retire in January 2020.

Belo-Olusoga’s retirement followed the completion of her tenure as allowed by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s code of corporate governance for Banks and discount houses, the bank said in a statement to the Stock Exchange.

Access Bank said Awosika’s appointment is effective on January 8, 2020.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists