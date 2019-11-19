Theater Commander, GOCs Decorate 13 Newly Promoted Brigadier Generals in Maiduguri

Furtherance to the recent promotion of 13 senior army officers working under Theater Command of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Gabriel Adeniyi alongside General Commanding Officers (GOC), 7 Division, who is also Sector 1 Commander, Brigadier General Ibrahim A. Khalifah onTuesday decorated the newly promoted Colonels to Brigadier Generals.

Other GOCs like GOC Damaturu/Sector 2 Commander, Brigadier General I. S. Ali, Sector 3 Commander, Task Force/MNJTF 8 Division, Monguno Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu ably represented by Brigadier General Engineer Artillery Njoma and GOC, Special Forces among others jointly decorated the 13 newly promotes Brigadier Generals at the Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri Officers Mess.

In his remarks the Theater Commander , Major General Olusegun Gabriel Adeniyi congratulated the new generals and stated that their promotion came from God while appealing to those who could not be successful in the promotion exercise to be courageous and hopeful as in the next 11 months or so, another promotion exercise will be conducted.

He added that for those who benefitted, they should consider themselves as army top rank officers and be faithful in whatever they do.

"I congratulate you all and urge you to be faithtful and hard working. You are now top rank army officers as generals. For those who have missed the promotion, in 11 months to come, there will be another exercise.

"You should have fear of God in your daily affairs with your troops, civilians and humanity. You should now pra ticalize your faith and ability. Be humble in your dealings with other people, troops or your surbordunates.

"Show empathy to others. Be humble to other people. You should not subdue your surbordinates and troops or other people. Carry out your tasks with humility. Encourage troops in the trenches", Adeniyi said.

The Theater Commander further thanked the newly decorated generals for taking the fight to the Boko Haram.

He said:" We have crumbled them. Get ready to start a fight. I am sending you as Generals now to start a fight . If the Boko Haram terrorists are willing to surrender, we are ready to negotiate. But if they are not ready to surrender, we are ever ready to fight".

General Adeniyi also urged other Colonels to be hopeful as in another 11 months, there will be another promotion exercise.

The GOC, 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Brigadier General Ibrahim A. Khalifah congratulated the newly promotes generals and described their promotion as a great honour done to them by the President of Nigeria, Preaident Buhari,, COAS, Lt.General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, CDS, General Abayomi Olanisakin and the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Gabriel Adeniyi for considering and recommending them as well as approving their promotions.

He however urged them to carry out their assignments diligently, carefully and properly while assuring them full support from the Divisional headquarters to discharge their duties professionally and diligently..

"You should command well and be committed and dedicated to your jobs. I wish all of you the best in your future career.

"I would like to however urge you to take good care of your families and troops. Carry them Along in your leadership activities. I also hope that you will encourage your surbordunates and troops to do well as leaders", Khalifah said.

In his vote of thanks on behalf of the newly promoted generals, Brigadier General Ifeanyi Otu, Acting Chief of Staff, Theater Command assured that they will discharge their duties and any other responsibilities assigned them accordingly without any fear or favour

He also thanked Preaident Buhari, COAS, Theater Commander, GOCs and other senior army officers for their support and encouragement as well as their families for their support.

Highlights of the ceremony was group photographs, refreshments, personal and voluntary donations and pledges from the Theater Commander, GOCS, Senior officers of the TC and Divisons as well as other security agencies and personalities among others