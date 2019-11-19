KOGI/BAYELSA 2019 GUBER ELECTIONS: Federal Legislator, Lawal congratulates Bello, Lyon

The member, House of Representatives representing Ajaokuta federal constituency, Alhaji Lawal Idrisu, has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello on his re-election victory.

The federal Legislator made the remark, Monday, shortly after Independent National Electoral Commission formally declared All progressives Congress candidate, Gov. Bello as the winner of the poll.

Hon. Idrisu described his victory as resounding and well deserving, attributing to the acceptance of Gov. Bello and APC by the people of Kogi State.

He also commended APC leaders, stakeholders and supporters for working in synergy to ensure that Governor Bello's mandate was renewed.

While assuring the people of Kogi State of the preparedness of Bello to turn around the state for the better, he urged them to rally round him in support for a successful dispensation.

In the same vein, he also hail David Lyon for his victory in Bayelsa Governorship poll, where he won landslide.

Kogi born lawmaker described the feat as a function of the appreciation of the Next Level Agenda by the people of Bayelsa, which has refocused and re-positioned South-South zone and other parts of Nigeria to attain their deserved development.

While commending them for their courage in coming out to vote for their preferred candidate despite wanton threats and even in the face of orchestrated political violence, he assured them of the readiness of the party to do things differently to improve on the general well being of the people.

Hon. Idrisu however condemned the isolated cases of electoral violence experienced during the election. He condoled with the affected families while calling for a round table discussion to find a way around the dastardly act.