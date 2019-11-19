corpses burnt as fire guts OAU morgue

At least 12 out of 102 corpses kept in the mortuary of Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State were burnt when fire gutted the Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology today.

The Nigerian Voice learnt that the fire was quenched with the combined efforts of the Security and Fire Services Unit of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede and other principal officers of the institution have visited the scene to assessed the level of damage.

The Vice-Chancellor constituted a three-member committee to look into the immediate and remote causes of the fire outbreak.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju said the institution has made necessary arrangements to inform those that kept corpses in the morgue about the incident.

According to him "the fire broke out at around 3:00am today, (Tuesday, 19th November, 2019). It was caused by electricity surge which affected a section of the Morgue where corpses are kept."

"Out of about One Hundred and Two (102) bodies that are kept in the Morgue, Twelve (12) were affected by the fire outbreak", Olarewaju said.