Borno To Contribute N1. 8 Billion Counterpart Funding For World Bank Micro Sectoral Recovery Projects

Borno State Government is to contribute the sum of $5 million (equivalent to N1. 8 billion) as counterpart funding for the World Bank Multi-Sectoral Recovery Projects (MCRP) in the state next year.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum announced this yesterday when World Bank Team paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Maiduguri.

Zulum added that the counterpart funding will assist the state government to access more funds from the World Bank to finance its rebuilding and recovery programmes, especially on water, health, agriculture, education and infrastructures destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgents in the last decade.

The governor also said that Borno state has already exceeded the targets it set for the multi-sectoral recovery projects that was designed to rehabilitate the millions of people affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

According to him, over 11, 000 people have benefitted from the agricultural tools procured by the state government and other non food items under the scheme, adding that, the current focus of the state government was on recovery projects designed towards rehabilitating and reconstructing public buildings and other basic infrastructures destroyed by Boko Haram terrorists.

"Public schools, police stations, courts, local governments secretariats and government lodges have been rebuilt through the World Bank fund.

"Water, sanitation and health will be covered by the world bank projects. Borno State government will give a counterpart funding of $5 million to the World Bank,” Zulum said.

Responding, the LLeader of the World Bank, Mr. Ayaz Parvez assured the governor and the people of Borno that the bank will support all the recovery projects under the counterpart funding while thanking the governor and his cabinet for their support and cooperation to the World Bank Projects.