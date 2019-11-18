Yobe Swan Congratulates New Special Adviser On Youth And Sports

CALLS FOR GOVERNMENT COMMITMENT TO SPORTS DEVELOPMENT IN YOBE

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Yobe State Chapter received with excitement the news of the appointment of Hon. Musa Gamcho Tela as the Special Adviser on Youth and Sports by His Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe State.

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria is an association of professional journalists that makes up one of the tripods in the sports industry all over the world, Nigeria inclusive. Our core competence is in sports writing and promotion of the other components which are the administrators and the athletes. SWAN is affiliated to International Sports Press Association or abbreviated from its French name, Association Internationale de la Presse Sportive (AIPS) with 160 national associations (including the NSMA in the US) throughout the world.

While we felicitate with the new Special Adviser for his new assignment, we wish to also pray for Allah’s guidance and wisdom for the discharge of his duties for positive impact on Youth and Sports Development in the State.

There is no doubt that Sports has become a huge global business today. While Sports has created employment for numerous youths both from within and outside the country and Yobe State in particular, it has indeed significantly served as a potent weapon that forges national unity and cohesion.

The appointment of Hon. Gamcho Tela, a graduate of Physical and Health Education, former legislature, a passionate Sports enthusiasts with a huge bias in Hockey signifies hope and positive change for Sports development in Yobe.

While SWAN Yobe thank His Excellency Gov. Mai Mala Buni for his foresight of identifying ‘Square Pegs for Square Holes’, it is equally our believe that Hon. Gamcho Tela will deploy his wealth of experience and good rapport with his former colleagues (legislatures) to push for better legislation(s) in the Sports sector in the state and attract better budgetary allocation for Sports.

The association has also noted with satisfaction an increase in the 2020 budgetary allocation of N947.7 million as against the past to Sports and therefore call on government for quick release of funds for the smooth running of sporting activities in the state.

Yobe at this stage of post insurgency requires a strategic sports engagement with youth, communities and security agencies to foster better civil-military relations as part of counter-insurgency measures in the state. We believe that with your good offices and personal innovative mobilization skills, you will take advantage of such opportunities and create a positive impact and add value to the administration of Gov. Mai Mala Buni’s policies and programs.

Once again, SWAN Yobe wishes you an eventful tenure in office.

Signed

Duku JOEL

Secretary, SWAN

Yobe State Chapter