Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Congratulates Winner Of Bayelsa Guber Polls

Congratulatory messages have continued to pour in as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the winner of the Bayelsa state governorship election.

The President, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide Oweilaemi Pereotubo, Esq., in his congratulatory message to David Lyon, the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Bayelsa State Governorship Election, noted that the victory was "well deserved".

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by his Spokesman Comrade Daniel Dasimaka which hailed the peaceful conduct of the election in many places where violence was feared due to the experiences from past elections.

The statement reads in part:

"The Council wishes to felicitate with the good people of Bayelsa State on the successful conduct of your Governorship election and to congratulate Chief David Lyon on his victory.

"Bayelsa is very dear to the hearts of all well meaning Ijaw people in the world over. So we urge all stakeholders to accept the out come of the election and let’s work together to rebuild the ijaw nation of our dream", the IYC Leader posited.

He said the body is happy with the reports from the field on the conduct of the exercise but however noted that there were areas where some anomalies occurred.

"We are very pleased with the reports we have received about the manner in which the exercise was conducted. Although there were reports of pockets of disruptions, we are glad that no life was lost in this election".

He expressed hope that with his wealth of knowledge in leadership and in the business sphere, the newly elected governor of the state would hold the state together in oneness.

"It is the hope of the Council that David Lyon haven risen from the ranks as a Community Youth leader and a renowned business man would unit Bayelsans across party lines to build the Bayelsa our fathers desired for".