Edgal Imohimi resumes as Ogun CP

The new Commissioner of Police in-charge of Ogun State Police Command, Cp Edgal OLuwole Imohimi has officially resumed duty at the State Police Command headquarters, Eleweran Abeokuta.

The Public Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the new CP arrived the police headquarters at about 11am today.

He said the CP was received by members of the Ogun State police management team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of operation Department Dcp Edward A. Ajogun.

In his maiden address to the management team, the CP directed that all policemen serving in Ogun State should return back to their duty post from wherever they maybe as there is going to be physical head count of all the personnel attached to the Command.

He also ordered the cancellation of all forms of leave be it casual or annual leave, except in emergencies, because all hands must be on deck to checkmate the activities of hoodlums especially during the ember months and yuletide season.

The CP promised to deepen and institutionalize the strategy of Community policing and community safety partnership to reduce crime in Ogun, in line with the objectives of operation puff-Adder.