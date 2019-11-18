Humanitarian Minister Commiserates With Gashua Potash Market Fire Disisater

Directs NEMA, Ministry, North East Regional Team To Assess Extent of Damage

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (MHADMSD), Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has described the unfortunate fire incident at the potash market of Zangon Kanwa, in Gashua town Bade local government area of Yobe state, as “one fire too many”.

A statement issued in Abuja Monday by Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Mrs. Halima Oyelade said the Minister commiserated with those who lost their shops and means of livelihood to the fire that razed down about 20 shops in the early hours of Saturday ,16th November, saying she received news of the fire with sadness.

She expressed thanks that no life was lost and added that directives has been given to the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and North East Regional Team to visit the site, assess extent of damage and report back to the ministry as well recommend necessary actions to be taken to ensure that all those affected are asssited or empowered to rebuild their shops and continue with their businesses.

The minister also urged all Nigerians to adopt fire prevention measures for general health and safety of their homes, schools and workplaces while praying Almighty God to grant all the victims the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

The statement reads in part: “I was greatly saddened by the unfortunate news of the fire outbreak that has once more left innocent victims counting their losses.

"I commiserate with the government and people of Yobe state on this unfortunate incident. The frequency and intensity of market fires across the country, as well as the impact on lives and livelihoods, tells us that implementing fire risk management requires collective effort and a holistic approach.

“To this end, the Ministry will continue to coordinate activities to ensure all stakeholders leverage their tools and resources to ensure efficient prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery to fire disasters.”