20-year-old man arraigned for stealing

A 20 year-old man, Rasheed Hammed has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo for alleged stealing of pumping machine.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olayiwola Razaq told the court that the accused on 15th of November, 2019 around Owode Ilesha, Osogbo steal pumping machine valued N 20,000 property of one Abdul Wakeel Hammed.

He further explained that the offence committed by the accused is contrary to and punishable under section 390(9) of the criminal code Cap 34 vol. II Laws of Osun State Nigeria 2002.

The accused pleaded not guilty of the count charge.

The defence counsel, Okobe Najite applied for the accused bail in the most liberal tern and promised the court that the accused is going to provide liable surety if granted bail.

The Magistrate, Chief Mrs. Risikat Olayemi granted the accused bail with the sum of N 10,000 with one surety and case is adjourned till 23rd of December, 2019 for hearing.