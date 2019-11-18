Naccima President Applauds Everight Diagnostic And Laboratory Services Limited (center For Molecular And Genetic Studies)

Says it is possible to curb medical tourism with development in Imo

The President of National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, has applauded Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services Limited (Center for Molecular and Genetic Studies) for her vision to bring to Nigeria, and Imo State in particular, a world-class medical diagnostic and medical research center.

She observed that Imo state has become a medical diagnostic tourism destination where next generation diagnostic tests and other investigations are carried out through molecular (DNA) methods.

President Aliyu made the statement during a facility tour of the establishment last Friday, November 15, 2019, in Owerri, Imo State shortly after a two-day quarterly NACCIMA convention, which held in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Conducting Hajiya Aliyu round the facilities, the President of Owerri Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OCCIMA) who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Services Limited (Center for Molecular and Genetic Studies), Mr. Everest Okpara, said the center was a vision born with a view to saving lives and nipping in the bud the sour cases of regrettable and avoidable deaths which were not unconnected with wrong medical diagnosis.

Mr. Everest Okpara explained that the Diagnostic Center has also made investments in facilities for Molecular Science and Genetic studies where DNA tests and other investigations that might be medical would be conducted.

He said that the main objectives of setting up the facility include, among others: to curb medical tourism where Nigerians travel to America, Europe and Asia for medical check-ups thereby exposing Nigeria to capital flight.

For preventive health maintenance and research purposes – where Nigerian medical students and medical researchers have access to the needed medical facilities for their research and place them at par with their contemporaries all over the world.

Meanwhile, Mr. Okpara decried a situation where Nigeria has the best Doctors who are sought after all over the world but are limited for lack of equipment and research facilities.

According to Mr. Everest Okpara “What is more important to us is to find a way to empower our Medical Scientists, Medical Doctors, and all other related medical professionals in the way to go in the present global best practice which is preventive medicine not corrective one.

“With Molecular Science, we would be able to investigate some of the genetic diseases that portend danger for our people and nip them in the bud at earlier stage. This is the era of preventive medicine and we must collaborate with Nigerian Medical Professionals to help our people live.

A healthy nation is a wealthy nation, Mr. Everest Okpara noted. There is no gain saying the fact that this is the time we need our people to be productive but that can only be achieved by leading a healthy life. In order to achieve this, we had to hire expatriates in addition to indigenous medical professionals for the purpose of transferring skills and knowledge. I believe this is also a part of technology transfer, Mr. Everest Okpara concluded.