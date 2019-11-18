No 'Kidnapping Cells' in Enugu - Coalition Rejects Insinuation by HURIWA

Enugu Youth Coalition has reacted to insinuation by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) alleging the existence of kidnapping cells in the state.

In a counter statement released to newsmen by the National Coordinator of the coalition, Dr. Edwin Obune, the group said HURIWA goofed in it's analysis and understanding of security situations in Enugu State because simple research was not done to see the above-contemporary efforts, the state government has made to equip the security organigram or structures of the state.

The coalition further noted that billions of naira has been spent by the state government in the procurement of 360 security vehicles with state of the arts communication gadgets, 260 motorcycles with security hardwares, 260 bicycles with communication softwares, 18 drones for surveillance, recruitment of 1,700 Forest Guard Personnel, recruitment of 5,200 Neighbourhood Watch Personnel, clearing of forests previously used as hideouts by criminals and bandits in the state as well as other pro-security measures adopted by the state government in it's fight against criminality and banditry.

The group therefore wondered why HURIWA could lace it's statement in innuendo suggesting that nothing is been done by the state government in that regard?

Is HURIWA expecting Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to stop attending to other important state matters and start combing all the bushes in the 260 Wards of the state in search of kidnappers and criminals when he has provided all that is required of him to the security agencies in the state?

Haba, HURIWA did not even care to recognise the rare courage exhibited by the state governor by personally leading security operations against the activities of criminals, bandits, kidnappers and hoodlums in the state at great personal discomfort and risk.

HURIWA failed to understand that Enugu State does not have sedentary criminals but occasionally suffers from the activities of criminals without borders, yet because of the security efforts of the state government, kidnapped victims are released on record times unlike in other places.

While we commend the untiring efforts of the state government in disrupting, dismantling, dislodging and defeating the activities of criminals in the state, we urge the people to be security conscious and always cooperate with security agencies in the state by reporting any irregular movement in their domains or actionable intelligence to them for prompt action.

Truly, Enugu State is in the Hands of God!

Signed:

Dr. Edwin Obune,

National Coordinator,

Enugu Youth Coalition