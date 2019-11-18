Kidnapped Catholic Priest In Enugu Released By Abductors

The Enugu Catholic priest, Reverend Father Theophilus Ndulue, who was kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified men has regained freedom.

The Enugu State Police Command confirmed the release of the Catholic priest.

Fr. Ndulue, Parish priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ihuonyia in Amansiod, Ndiagu Oghe in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the State was kidnapped while he was returning home from a Pastoral Council meeting along Amansiodo road on Friday.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu told our correspondent that he was released on Sunday.

Also confirming his release, the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, thanked God that Rev. Fr. Ndulue returned safe and sound and prayed God to expose the perpetrators to forestall future occurrence.