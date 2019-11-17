Bayelsa Election: APC Claims Victory In Bayelsa Governorship Election

Ahead of the official declaration of the results of the governorship election in Bayelsa state, the All Progressives Congress has already claimed victory.

In a post on the party’s official twitter handle, APC Nigeria, it gleefully announced it was leading in ‘about 6 out of 8 LGAs” in the state.

The APC also retweeted the now deleted tweet by Senator Ita Enang, President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant on Niger Delta, congratulating the APC candidate David Lyon and referring to him as ‘Governor-elect’.

Enang’s deleted tweet shows him and a beaming Lyon in a photograph.

Senator Ita Enang and David Lyon in a now deleted tweet

The APC also posted the results of Nembe LGA, where the party’s candidate walloped the PDP rival Duoye Diri.

Nembe results

Ward 1

PDP 166

APC 7,073

Ward 2

APC 4,818

PDP 194

Ward 3

PDP 388

APC 6,451

Ward 8

PDP 4

APC 5,886

Ward 9

PDP 73

APC 7,527

Ward 10

APC 8,042

PDP 17

INEC should officially have started release of the results in the state from 10 am today.