Bayelsa Election: APC Claims Victory In Bayelsa Governorship Election
Ahead of the official declaration of the results of the governorship election in Bayelsa state, the All Progressives Congress has already claimed victory.
In a post on the party’s official twitter handle, APC Nigeria, it gleefully announced it was leading in ‘about 6 out of 8 LGAs” in the state.
The APC also retweeted the now deleted tweet by Senator Ita Enang, President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant on Niger Delta, congratulating the APC candidate David Lyon and referring to him as ‘Governor-elect’.
Enang’s deleted tweet shows him and a beaming Lyon in a photograph.
Senator Ita Enang and David Lyon in a now deleted tweet
The APC also posted the results of Nembe LGA, where the party’s candidate walloped the PDP rival Duoye Diri.
Nembe results
Ward 1
PDP 166
APC 7,073
Ward 2
APC 4,818
PDP 194
Ward 3
PDP 388
APC 6,451
Ward 8
PDP 4
APC 5,886
Ward 9
PDP 73
APC 7,527
Ward 10
APC 8,042
PDP 17
INEC should officially have started release of the results in the state from 10 am today.