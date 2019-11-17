Nigerian Army Troops Subdue Boko Haram Criminals Rescue An Octogenarian And Other Innocent Citizens

In their reinvigorated drive to end the insurgency in the North East, Nigerian Army troops have continued to sustain the tempo of the ongoing Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations in the North East with a view to decimating and destroying the remnant Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) criminals across the Operation LAFIYA DOLE Theatre. In one of the numerous operations conducted across the Theatre yesterday, 16 November 2019, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade embarked on a Clearance Patrol to Dalu Village within the Mandara Mountains in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State following credible intelligence report on the presence of some of the criminal insurgents in that area.

Fortunately, the report was confirmed as the troops soon established contact with the marauding terrorists and effectively subdued them with their superior fire power during the ensuing fire fight. Subsequently, the troops proceeded to thorough clear the Village of the presence of the criminal insurgents. The clearance operation yielded good dividends as the troops found and rescued an octogenarian, 3 women and 4 children hitherto held captives by the criminal insurgents. The rescued victims were promptly evacuated and children among them were equally administered with Polio Vaccination by a Nigerian Army medical team. Interestingly, no causality was recorded by own troops during the commando operations. However, many of the Boko Haram criminal elements were observed to have fled in disarray towards the summit of Mandara Mountains with gunshot wounds.

The troops’ resilience and doggedness are unwavering as further exploitation to complete the annihilation of the insurgents is being sustained in the mountainous environment.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai wishes to reassure the general public of the resolve of the Nigerian Army to continue to execute our constitutional mandate professionally and responsively for a better secured Nigeria. He also thanks all well-meaning Nigerians for their continued support, goodwill and understanding towards officers and men of the Nigerian Army as they sustain the conduct of various operations and routine exercises nationwide.

Colonel AMINU ILIYASU

Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator

17 November 2019